Jerald “Jerry” Lee Volker

June 6, 1943-November 11, 2020

Jerald Lee Volker, 77, of Clarksville, IA, died November 11, 2020, in San Rafael, CA after battling cancer.

Jerry was born June 6, 1943, in Waverly, IA, the son of Joseph and Berdina (Judisch) Volker. Jerry graduated from Sumner High School in 1962. In 1964, he married Betty Blume; they later divorced. In 1981, he married Lola Spinler and they divorced. Jerry worked 30 years at Oliver Farm Equipment Co. in Charles City until 1993 when he started his own business, G & J Floors.

Jerry is survived by 2 sisters, Jeanette “Jan” Lundberg (Ralph Schroedermeier) and Sharron (Larry) Hartman, both of Waverly; sister-in-law, Carol Volker of Sumner; daughter, Josie (Gianluca) Viscardi of Mill Valley, CA; son, Joe (Alicia) Volker of Waverly; and 2 step-children, Jodi Burton of St. Petersburg, FL and Gina Krista of Waterloo, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Volker; and daughter, Tammy Higgins.

Jerry was a friend to everyone he met. He loved football and earned the honor of Iowa Allstate Team his senior year. He was an avid bowler and golfer. He loved to fish, play cards, ride his beloved horse, Dusty and most of all dance!!

A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later time.