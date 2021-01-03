Jerald “Jerry” Lee Volker

June 6, 1943-November 11, 2020
Jerald Lee Volker, 77, of Clarksville, IA, died November 11, 2020, in San Rafael, CA after battling cancer.
Jerry was born June 6, 1943, in Waverly, IA, the son of Joseph and Berdina (Judisch) Volker. Jerry graduated from Sumner High School in 1962. In 1964, he married Betty Blume; they later divorced. In 1981, he married Lola Spinler and they divorced. Jerry worked 30 years at Oliver Farm Equipment Co. in Charles City until 1993 when he started his own business, G & J Floors.
Jerry is survived by 2 sisters, Jeanette “Jan” Lundberg (Ralph Schroedermeier) and Sharron (Larry) Hartman, both of Waverly; sister-in-law, Carol Volker of Sumner; daughter, Josie (Gianluca) Viscardi of Mill Valley, CA; son, Joe (Alicia) Volker of Waverly; and 2 step-children, Jodi Burton of St. Petersburg, FL and Gina Krista of Waterloo, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Volker; and daughter, Tammy Higgins.
Jerry was a friend to everyone he met. He loved football and earned the honor of Iowa Allstate Team his senior year. He was an avid bowler and golfer. He loved to fish, play cards, ride his beloved horse, Dusty and most of all dance!!
A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.