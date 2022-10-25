April 10, 1940-October 22, 2022

DENVER-Jerald Eugene Brettmann, age 82, of Denver, Iowa, died peacefully at home on October 22, 2022.

Jerald was born on April 10, 1940, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Ardith (Ferson) Brettmann and was raised on the family farm. Jerald graduated in 1958, from Denver High School. After high school, Jerald farmed his entire life on the heritage family farm.

On May 29, 1971, he was united in marriage to Janice Marie Reuter at St. Joseph in Waterloo, Iowa. Last year they celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family trip to Yellowstone where Jerald wanted to revisit after his first visit as a child.

Jerald spent many years after moving off the farm being the right-hand man helping his son, Jeff, with many farm duties, his favorite being mowing.

Jerald enjoyed many family trips, many of those with his daughter and grandsons, Zach and Cole. One of his fondest memories was fulfilling a lifelong dream of watching a Yankee game at Yankee Stadium, which he did in June with the original 4 J’s.

Jerald most enjoyed time spent with his children and grandchildren which he loved to joke with. Jerald enjoyed watching his beloved New York Yankees, Detroit Lions, westerns, doughnuts, and the daily struggle he faced fighting off the squirrels from his favorite pecan tree. Jerald was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Denver and a member of their choir.

Jerald’s memory is honored by his wife, Jan, daughter, Jerilyn and son Jeff (Lauren) all of Denver. His grandchildren, Zachary of Waverly, Cole of Cedar Falls, and Charlotte and Amelia of Denver. Step-sister, Carol Lynn (Gene) Bruns of Indiana and step-brother, Gary (Linda) Soldwisch of South Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents and a step-brother, Lyle.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Denver. Burial of his ashes will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Denver. Memorials may be directed to Jerald’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.