HUDSON-Jerald Dean Berends, 69, of Hudson passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He was born April 7, 1952, in Cedar Falls, son of Peter and Grace (Eckhoff) Berends. Jerald graduated from the Northern University High School with the Class of 1970. He enlisted in the Army and was injured during his service in Vietnam. After returning to Iowa, Jerald worked as a mechanic at Firestone, then as a race official at the Waterloo Greyhound Park and, later, for K&W Electric from which he retired.

Jerald was preceded in death by his father; his sister, Mavis; and his brother, Marvin. He is survived by his mother, Grace Berends, of Cedar Falls; his niece, Kim Mays (Matt) of Carol Stream, IL; and his great-nephew, Lance of Carol Stream, IL.

Jerald's Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with visitation the evening before also at the funeral home from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm. Burial with military rites by the Hudson AMVETS Post 82 and US Army Funeral Honors Detail will be at Fairview Cemetery of Cedar Falls following the service. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation

Jerald proudly played taps for military funerals as a member of the Hudson AMVETS. He was interviewed for the Iowa Veterans Remembrance Project (https://iowaveterans.uni.edu/veterans/jerald-d-berends). In his younger years, Jerald enjoyed owning and racing horses.