February 2, 1995-March 4, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Jennifer Marie Rice, 26, of La Porte City, died Thursday, March 4 at Mercy One Waterloo.

She was born February 2, 1995 in Enterprise, AL, the daughter of Douglas and Catherine Ritz Rice.

Jennifer graduated from Union Community High School and was an avid Waterloo Black Hawks and WWE fan.

Survivors include: her parents, Douglas and Catherine Rice of La Porte City; her maternal grandmother, Mildred Ritz of Killeen, TX; her boyfriend, Wesley Franzen of Fayette.

Preceded in death by: her paternal grandparents, Bobby and Colleen Rice; her maternal grandfather, Thomas Ritz.

There will be no services at this time. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com