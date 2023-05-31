Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

September 13, 2000-May 27, 2023

IOWA CITY-Jennifer M. Russell, 22, of Iowa City, formerly of Waterloo, died on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. She was born September 13, 2000, in Waterloo, daughter of Matthew J. and Kelly M. Higgins Russell. Jennifer graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2019. She worked as a manager at Jethro’s BBQ in Iowa City.

Jennifer is survived by her parents of Waterloo; brother, Tyler Russell of Oakland, CA; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, LeRoy “Tiny” and Jo Russell; and maternal grandparents, Gene and Mary Higgins.

Memorial Services: 12pm, Friday June 2, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park with visitation starting at 10am until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.