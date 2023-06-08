September 13, 2000-May 27, 2023
IOWA CITY-Jennifer Marie Russell, 22, of Iowa City, formerly of Waterloo, died on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics from injuries sustained in an automobile crash.
She was born on September 13, 2000, in Waterloo, daughter of Matthew and Kelly Russell. Jennifer graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2019. She worked as a manager at Jethro’s BBQ in Iowa City.
Jennifer was taken from us far too soon. In her 22 short years of life, she left an indelible mark on all those she met. If you knew her, you loved her. She cherished her family deeply and was the most loyal friend you could ask for. She adored her puppy Maci and taught Maci what human food was all about. Jennifer’s passion was dance and she took classes for 13 years all through her school years. She was a part of the Waterloo West High Dance Team. She truly loved music and enjoyed many concerts with her friends and family over the years. She had the most beautiful smile and could light up any room she entered. Jennifer was our absolute joy and we will miss her immensely for the rest of our lives. Jennifer was able to give the gift of life through organ donation.
Survived by her parents of Waterloo, brother, Tyler Russell of Oakland, CA, several uncles, aunts and cousins including her Foulk family and special friend Betty Newman.
Preceded by her paternal grandparents, LeRoy “Tiny” Russell and Jo Russell, maternal grandparents, Gene and Mary Higgins, and honorary grandparents, Bill and Sally Foulk.
Memorial Services took place June 2, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue. Please direct memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her name. Locke at Tower Park is assisted the family.
