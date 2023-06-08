Jennifer was taken from us far too soon. In her 22 short years of life, she left an indelible mark on all those she met. If you knew her, you loved her. She cherished her family deeply and was the most loyal friend you could ask for. She adored her puppy Maci and taught Maci what human food was all about. Jennifer’s passion was dance and she took classes for 13 years all through her school years. She was a part of the Waterloo West High Dance Team. She truly loved music and enjoyed many concerts with her friends and family over the years. She had the most beautiful smile and could light up any room she entered. Jennifer was our absolute joy and we will miss her immensely for the rest of our lives. Jennifer was able to give the gift of life through organ donation.