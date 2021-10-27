October 25, 1976-October 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Jennifer Jo Smith, 44, died Tuesday October 12, in Charles City.

She was born October 25, 1976 in Waterloo, daughter Leslie and Diana Smith. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1995 and went to UNI graduated with a degree in Social Work. She married in 2018, and was later divorced.

Survivors include her daughter Brooklin, her parents, brothers Jeremy (Jamie) Manchester IA, Joshua Mason City, Jacob Rutledge MO, sister Jessica (Steve) Schmitt Urbandale IA, a niece Luca, nephews Holden and Ian. Many aunts and uncles and too many cousins to count.

The funeral will be on Friday October 29 at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Church in Waterloo, visitation will be at the Church 1 hour before Mass.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for her daughters education. Condolences can be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com