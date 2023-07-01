April 20, 1973-June 21, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Jennifer Jo Nelson, 50, entered into eternal life with Jesus Christ on June 21, 2023.
Jenny was born on April 20, 1973, to Keith and Louise Sandvold. She married Brad Nelson on August 10, 1996. Together they had four children: Bailey, Jacob, Brandon, and Jordan.
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and will continue one hour after the service.
Memorials may be directed to the family or to Love INC in Jenny’s name.
