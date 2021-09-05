November 16, 1984-August 24, 2021
On Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 it was discovered that Jennifer “Jenny” Lynn Grannemann, 36, of Omaha Nebraska, had left her Earthly life. Formerly of Council Bluffs and Waterloo Iowa, Jenny was born November 16th, 1984 in Waterloo, Iowa to Gary Granneman and Michelle Pieper/Jamieson.
Those who knew Jenny know she loved her children, sister, dog Gunner and her family. She enjoyed trying to cook different recipes, she had a great sense of humor and loved pulling off pranks. She was strong and feisty when need be. She was a wild spirit in constant search of Tranquility. She was loved beyond her comprehension. She will be very missed and thought of every single day. The memories and the loss will forever be imprinted.
Survived by her daughter, Alicia Grannemann and son, Ronald Jr “Ron Ron” Hammond of Omaha, Nebraska; father, Gary Granneman; and two sisters, Nicole Pieper and Shelby Jenkins of Waterloo, Iowa.
Preceded and accompanied in death by her mother Michelle Pieper/Jamieson.
