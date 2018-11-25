Jennifer H. Staudinger

(1952-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Jennifer Harriet Staudinger, 66, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Nov. 22, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born July 11, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Adrian “Al” and Helen (Bast) Schlimmer. She married Glenn Staudinger on Jan. 22, 1982, in Waterloo.
Jennifer was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and Pitze’s School of Beauty. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Waterloo for more than 25 years, retiring in 2003. She was then church secretary for three years at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Jennifer was a member of the church, where she served on the preschool board, altar guild and youth trips and conferences.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Alexander Staudinger of Rochester, Minn.; a daughter, Anna Staudinger of Cedar Falls; two brothers, John (Debbie) Schlimmer of Janesville and James (Rachel) Schlimmer of Prior Lake, Minn.; and several nieces, nephews, and grea-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, followed by a 7 p.m. remembrance service. Visitation also one hour before service at the church on Tuesday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
