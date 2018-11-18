CEDAR FALLS — Jennie B. “Jen” Fielding, 99, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Nov. 16, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.
She was born July 22, 1919, in Rosholt, S.D., the daughter of Wellman C. and Ella E. Renner Cummings. She married Russell C. Fielding on Nov. 20, 1944, in Bremerton, Wash. He died May 7, 1984.
Jen had many jobs in the Cedar Valley, including teaching swim lessons at the Cedar Falls Pools and the YWCA in Waterloo and head usher at the UNI Dome from 1976 until 2014.
Survived by: two sons, Roger D. (Vicky) Fielding of Spring Green, Wis., and Roy R. (Mary Gaye) Fielding of Charlotte, N.C.; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sylvia M. Brooks of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: two brothers, Earl and Dwain Cummings; and six sisters, Marie Lewis, Margaret Martinson, Catherine Thompson, Geneva Madsen, Marcella Kline and Isabell Bunn.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at St. Timothy United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be for an hour before the services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Jen Fielding Learn to Swim Fund.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
