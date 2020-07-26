(1995-2020)
CEDAR FALLS—Jenna L. Bundy, 25, of Cedar Falls, died unexpectedly at home Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born April 29, 1995, in Waterloo, daughter of Steven J. Bundy and Lorraine G. Connell Bundy.
She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2013. She earned her C.N.A. certificate from Hawkeye Community College and her Associates degree in Hospital Administration at Iowa Central Community College. She married Nick Fleming; they later divorced. She worked as a C.N.A. at Friendship Village, Friends at Home, and Western Home Communities. She also worked in emergency admissions at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Most recently she worked at DaVita Cedar Valley Dialysis. She was a member of Rambling Wheels Motorcycle Club, New Hartford and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 Auxiliary.
She is survived by: mother, Lorraine Bundy of Evansdale; father, Steve Bundy (Kim) of Cedar Falls; brother, Travis Steven Bundy (Taylor) of Mason City‚ maternal grandmother, Leona “Lee” Connell of Waterloo; aunt and uncle, Val and Don DeGroote of Stout; cousin Kobey; friends, Cody and Betheny; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and boston terrier, Ruby. Preceded by: maternal grandfather, Robert Connell; paternal grandparents, James and Marian Bundy. Visitation and Services: are pending, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home, 233-6138, for more. Services will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.