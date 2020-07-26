× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1995-2020)

CEDAR FALLS—Jenna L. Bundy, 25, of Cedar Falls, died unexpectedly at home Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born April 29, 1995, in Waterloo, daughter of Steven J. Bundy and Lorraine G. Connell Bundy.

She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2013. She earned her C.N.A. certificate from Hawkeye Community College and her Associates degree in Hospital Administration at Iowa Central Community College. She married Nick Fleming; they later divorced. She worked as a C.N.A. at Friendship Village, Friends at Home, and Western Home Communities. She also worked in emergency admissions at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Most recently she worked at DaVita Cedar Valley Dialysis. She was a member of Rambling Wheels Motorcycle Club, New Hartford and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 Auxiliary.

She is survived by: mother, Lorraine Bundy of Evansdale; father, Steve Bundy (Kim) of Cedar Falls; brother, Travis Steven Bundy (Taylor) of Mason City‚ maternal grandmother, Leona “Lee” Connell of Waterloo; aunt and uncle, Val and Don DeGroote of Stout; cousin Kobey; friends, Cody and Betheny; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and boston terrier, Ruby. Preceded by: maternal grandfather, Robert Connell; paternal grandparents, James and Marian Bundy. Visitation and Services: are pending, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home, 233-6138, for more. Services will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website.

