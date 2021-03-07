February 18, 1938—March 3, 2021

Jeneane Vich-Quigley Dillavou died March 3, 2021 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. She was born February 18, 1938 in Waterloo to Walter and Alice (Hedrick) Vich. Jeneane graduated from East High in 1956. She married Patrick Quigley in 1957 and later divorced. She married Marv Dillavou on June 22, 1979.

Jeneane attended Pitzes Cosmetology School and went on to own Jeneane’s Petite Place. Jeneane also owned Jewelry by Jeneane, a collection of her own original designs. In addition to her businesses, Jeneane worked as a counselor for people with neurological disorders through Exceptional Persons Inc. Jeneane was always a happy, positive person who overcame many health issues throughout her life with a smile. She felt truly blessed to have all of her friends and family.

Jeneane is survived by her husband Marv; children, Shelly (Ron) Cornwell of Waterloo, Rick (Joan) Quigley of Silver Springs, NV and David (Jenny) Dillavou of Winnebago, IL, Tom (Tess) Dillavou of Rotterdam, Netherlands, Anne Dillavou of Janesville, WI; 10 grandchildren and 10 ½ great grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Davis of Belle Plaine, IA and brother, Miles Vich of Palo Alto, CA. Jeneane is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Bill Davis.