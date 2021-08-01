Jeneane Vich-Quigley Dillavou

February 18, 1938-March 3, 2021
Jeneane died on March 3rd, 2021. The pandemic prevented a celebration of life event at that time. A celebration of life event is now scheduled for Saturday, August 7th at 11AM. It will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott located at 250 Westfield Ave, Waterloo, Iowa. Family and friends are ask to dress casual and write down their favorite or humorous memory of Jeneane to be shared during the event. A lunch will follow.
