December 25, 1946-April 22, 2021
JESUP–Jeneane Ann Winter, 74 years old of Jesup, IA, and a resident of Cedar Falls Health Care in Cedar Falls, IA, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at MercyOne- Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, with burial at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo, IA. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials will be directed to Alzheimer’s research. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Jeneane was born December 25, 1946, in Waterloo, the daughter of Delbert Lee Whitesell and Marjorie Charlotte (Shepard) Whitesell. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo with the class of 1965. On February 10, 1967, she was united in marriage to Melvin Roy Gibbs in Waterloo. The couple later divorced. On March 25, 1985, she married Clark Joseph Winter at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Jeneane had worked for Smitty’s Tire and Appliance in Cedar Falls and later worked twenty some years at the Dairy Kone in Jesup. She enjoyed bird watching, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers. Traveling with her husband and shopping were also favorite pastimes.
Jeneane is survived by her husband, Clark Winter of Jesup; two daughters, Wendi (Joe) Sill of Joplin, MO, Dawn Gibbs of Elk Run Heights, IA; one son, Shawn (Amy) Gibbs of New York, NY; five grandchildren, Codi Gibbs, Austin Gibbs, Henry Romero-Gibbs, Ryan Rozano, Alex Rozano; and one sister, Jenelle (Fred) Vollmer of Carlisle, IN.
Her parents and one brother, Darrell Whitesell preceded her in death.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.
