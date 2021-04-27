Jeneane Ann Winter

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, with burial at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo, IA. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials will be directed to Alzheimer’s research. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Jeneane was born December 25, 1946, in Waterloo, the daughter of Delbert Lee Whitesell and Marjorie Charlotte (Shepard) Whitesell. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo with the class of 1965. On February 10, 1967, she was united in marriage to Melvin Roy Gibbs in Waterloo. The couple later divorced. On March 25, 1985, she married Clark Joseph Winter at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Jeneane had worked for Smitty’s Tire and Appliance in Cedar Falls and later worked twenty some years at the Dairy Kone in Jesup. She enjoyed bird watching, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers. Traveling with her husband and shopping were also favorite pastimes.