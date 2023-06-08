May 31, 1973-June 4, 2023

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA-Jen Lichty de Haro, 50, of Raleigh, NC passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at home surrounded by her family, following a nearly 5-year hard-fought battle with cancer.

Jen grew up in Waterloo, Iowa and moved to Raleigh with her family during college. She solidified Raleigh as “home” when she met her loving husband, John—her rock every step of the way.

Jen had the ability to connect with everyone she met, a skill that served her well professionally whether behind the bar, selecting the perfect piece of jewelry, or helping families find their dream home—literally through the final week of her life.

She was passionate about her work, but it paled in comparison to her passion for being a mother to Conner and Gracie. When asked if there was anything specific she wanted conveyed in this publication, she responded, “just how much I love my kids.” Her love for them was so tremendous that she fought long past when most would have surrendered to the disease. Jen could be found anywhere her kids were—at the hockey rink, soccer field, pool, etc.

So many people consider Jen de Haro one of their best friends, as she was the kind of girl everyone wanted to be around. She’ll be remembered as a fighter—but may we also remember her for her sense of humor and her sense of style; for her love of mid-century design and the Hurricanes; for spoiling a child anytime she had the chance; for her obsession with her dogs; for always being up for a good time or a beach trip; and for loving her people fiercely.

Jen is survived by her husband, John de Haro, and their two beloved children, Conner and Gracie; her parents, Don and Mary Jo Lichty; her brothers Donnie Lichty and Ben Lichty; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

A simple celebration of Jen’s life will take place in the future, but at her wish, there will be no memorial service at this time. Condolences can be sent to John de Haro & Family at 1731 Tropical Dr. Raleigh, NC 27607.

Simply put, anyone who had the honor to know Jen de Haro is a better person for it. She will be missed beyond measure.