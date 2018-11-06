DYSART — Jeffrey Layne Turner, 53, of Dysart, died Sunday, Nov. 4, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo, of cancer.
He was born June 15, 1965, in Waterloo, son of Gerald and Evelyn (Clark) Turner. On July 5, 1986, he married Julie Torkelson.
Jeff graduated from Jesup High School and received a degree from DMACC to be a diesel mechanic. He worked as a mechanic for 38 years, most recently as a diesel mechanic for the city of Waterloo.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart.
Survived by: his wife; five children, David, Jennifer, Justin, Alex and Ben; two sisters, Joni (Bill) Vogt and Jeanie (Mark) Chambers; a brother, James (Laura) Turner; his mother-in-law, Joan Smith; three sisters-in-law, Lora Michels, Kari (Becky) Torkelson and Kim (Kent) Cromer; a brother-in-law, Alan (Judy) Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents; and father-in-law, Wayne Smith.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. He was always willing to help anyone, and he taught his children well.
