WAVERLY — Jeffrey Scott “Whit” Whitley, 62, of Lakewood, Colo., formerly of Waverly, died suddenly, Thursday, Oct. 11, at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M., while on a business trip.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1956, in Carroll, son of Marie Ann (Crawford) Whitley and V. Scott Whitley. In 1978, he married Karen Kueker in Waverly; they divorced in 1996. On July 4, 2008, he married Valerie Pittenger in Lakewood. She died Aug. 27, 2010.
He graduated from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1975. He graduated from Hawkeye Tech-Waterloo with a degree in electronic engineering in 1981, and the family moved to Colorado, when Jeff started working for Western Electric. He then went to work for Martin-Marietta Space & Aeronautics. In 2000, Jeff went to work for Thermo Fisher Scientific. While living in Waverly, Jeff was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Survived by: two daughters, Faye Menzel of Waterloo and Tara Whitley of Omaha, Neb.; his stepson, Tyler Haupt of Colorado; his father of Waverly; two sisters, Cindy (Kurt) Kugel and Heather McClatchey, both of Waverly; his grand dog, Opie; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his mother; and his sister, Jill Elizabeth Miller.
Memorial services: 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to the National Parks Foundation at https://www.nationalparks.org/.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
In his spare time, he enjoyed a passion for space and stargazing, loved his gadgets, was an avid photographer who loved to hike in the mountains, travel and was a master griller. Whit was always willing to help his family and friends out, no matter what the situation was he was there.
