October 20, 1964-June 13, 2022

WATERLOO-Jeffrey Nichols, 57, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at his residence in Waterloo.

Jeffrey Allen Nichols was born on October 20, 1964, the son of Donald Nichols and Carolyn Buchholz in Onawa, Iowa. He graduated from Waterloo East High School In 1982. On July 24, 1998, he was united in marriage to Jeanie Secor in Waterloo. Jeff owned and operated Nichols Tree Service.

Jeff loved riding his Harley, playing pool, making friends and talking to everyone. He had several close friends he called his brothers and sisters. He loved his children, grandchildren and his soul mate of 40 years, Jeanie.

Survivors are his wife, Jeanie Nichols of Waterloo; sons, Joseph (Jessa) Nichols of Cedar Falls and Nicholas (Amber) Nichols of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Alexis Lea, Crew Lee, Riggs Lee and Brennan Lee; brother and sisters, Joe (Rebecca) Nichols of Las Vegas, Nevada, Julie (Chris) Foust of Waterloo, Jeanette (Joe) Stacey of Clutier and Pam Nichols of Garwin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Buchholz, father, Donald Nichols; son, Donald “Donny” Nichols and mother-in-law, Evelyn Secor.

Public Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 am at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Nichols family for a later designation in Jeff’s name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is helping the Nichols family with arrangements. 319-352-1187