Jeffrey Leon Harris
May 5, 1952-June 22, 2021

GRUNDY CENTER-District Associate Judge Jeffrey L. Harris of Grundy Center, Iowa, died of natural causes on June 22, 2021.

An open house celebrating his life will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Orchard Hill Church, 1800 G Avenue, Grundy Center, Iowa.

Bring your favorite memories and stories to share! We will have a time of sharing at 3:00. Refreshments will be provided.

