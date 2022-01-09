Jeffrey Lee Vogt

May 13, 1956-December 30, 2021

WATERLOO–Jeffrey Lee Vogt, 65, left this world on December 30th, 2021 to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded with love by his family in the Neurotrauma ICU at Mercy One in Des Moines, Iowa after suffering a freak catastrophic fall on December 21 in his apartment parking lot in Waterloo.

Jeff was born May 13, 1956 in Waterloo, Iowa to Mary Hutchison Vogt and Floyd Vogt. He lived mostly in Waterloo during his childhood, graduating from West High in 1974. He joined the Navy in 1980 and was medically discharged that same year. He held various jobs in Waterloo and Des Moines before he was put on full disability over twenty years ago. Jeff was at different times in his life a faithful member of AA and enjoyed many friends in the fellowship, as well as enjoying his many lifelong friends and people he lived with over the years. In the early 2000s, Jeff affirmed his faith in Jesus Christ through full immersion baptism at First Federated Church in Des Moines, elated that he was receiving the gift of grace and eternal life.

Jeff had a hard life but tried to stay positive and independent. He was a talented ball player as a kid and young man, and a skilled pool player throughout his life. He was a giving, loving, entertaining, and faithful family member and friend, always interested in other peoples' lives. He loved to reminisce and tell stories, in great detail, and share his very sweet and sometimes cosmic perceptions of the world around him. Yes, he believed in mermaids and that squirrels build their nests at the tops of the trees to rock their babies while they are gone.

Jeff is survived by his sister Valerie Vogt Bravender and husband Craig of Waterloo, his sister Tammy Draper Torstenson and husband Ted of Waukee, Iowa, their families and his sister Shawn's family, along with many loved friends and extended family. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Mary Hoerst and Floyd Vogt, stepfather George Draper and his wife Barb, stepfather Norman Hoerst, sister Shawn Vogt, and brother Bruce Vogt.

Cremation services were provided by the Iowa Cremation Society and a Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the spring in Waterloo. We would like to thank all the staff in the Mercy One NeuroTrauma ICU in Des Moines for their kind, respectful, honest and professional care and support given to Jeff and his family throughout his nine days there.