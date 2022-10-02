Jeffrey Lee Hiatt

January 9, 1956-September 27, 2022

WATERLOO-Jeffrey Lee Hiatt, 66, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born on January 9, 1956, in Marshalltown the son of Jack and Betty Speer- Hiatt. He graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1974. He married Mary Andera on May 3, 1980, in Waterloo. Jeff worked at Magee Construction as a carpenter. In his spare time Jeff liked to hunt and fish, as well as spend time driving his GTO.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary of Waterloo; brother, Jack (Becky) Hiatt of Waterloo; sister, Patty Wahl of Waterloo; two brothers-in-law, Mark (LuAnn) Andera of Cedar Falls, and Mike (Maureen) Andera of Chandler, AZ; sister-in-law, Maureen (Chuck) Nichols of Evansdale; mother-in-law, Patricia Andera of Waterloo; 10 nieces and nephews, Jenny (Kurt), Jack, Julie, Mike (Tammy), Katie (David), Tim, Lauren, Emily (Jaren), C.J. (Ren), and Kira; and nine great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Merlin Andera.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00—2:00 pm Monday, October 3, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park. Burial will take place in Geneseo Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.