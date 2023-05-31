Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

March 5, 1960-May 28, 2023

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Jeffrey K. Spence, age 63 of Elk Run Heights, died Sunday, May 28, 2023 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born on March 5, 1960 in Waterloo the son of Larry Rex and Betty Louise Maize-Spence. Jeff graduated from Waterloo Central High School with the class of 1978.

He married Kathleen Marie Cutsforth on November 25, 1978 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, she preceded him in death on August 20, 2021. Jeff worked as woodworker for Bertch Cabinets, Huff contracting, and BPI in Evansdale.

Survivors include: his mother, Betty Spence of Waterloo; son, Joseph (Lanie) Spence of Denver, IA; daughter, Sara (Darren) Bruess of Waterloo; sister, Rhonda (Ken Severson) Spence of Marshalltown; brother, Richard (Molly) Spence of Waterloo; 5 grandchildren, Spencer (Katy) Bruess, Maysen Bruess, and Hayden Bruess all of Waterloo, Kennedy and Brooklyn Spence of Denver. Preceded in death by his wife, and father, Larry Spence.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Locke Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements. Go to www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more.