December 21, 1944-May 21, 2022

UNION-Jeffrey “Jeff” Slaughter, 77, of Union, Iowa, and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on the afternoon of Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Israel Family Hospice Home in Ames, Iowa surrounded by his loving family.

At this time cremation rites have been accorded and no formal services are planned at this time. Memorials in Jeff’s name may be made to the family for a later designation. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Jeffrey William Slaughter was born December 21, 1944 to parents Dale and Lois (Singleton) Slaughter in Waterloo, Iowa. Jeff grew up and attended school in the Waterloo area. At the age of 15, his family moved to Cedar Falls where he attended Cedar Falls High School.

Before graduating from High School, Jeff enlisted in the United States Navy and had served four years in Vietnam. Upon his honorable discharge, Jeff returned to complete his education and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the class of 1967. He later furthered his education at the University of Northern Iowa.

On August 5, 1967, Jeff was united in marriage to the love of his life Jeannette Elizabeth Lang at the St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Together they began a family of their own as they raised their two children Jeffrey Christopher and Amy Renee. He worked for many years at Swifts/JBS in Marshalltown and had worked a variety of positions over the years. In 2011, Jeff retired from JBS.

In his free time, you would often see Jeff out on the golf course some days for multiple rounds at the Marshalltown American Legion where he was a member. Additionally, he enjoyed watching TV, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, going hunting, fishing, taking care of his lawn, and building R/C airplanes, cars and boats.

Those left to remember and cherish his memory are his wife Jeannette “Jen” Slaughter; his children, Chris (Toni) Slaughter and Amy Slaughter; his grandchildren, Wade Slaughter, Joel (Amber) Slaughter, Elizabeth Slaughter, and Ryan (Maritza) Slaughter; his great-grandchildren, Trystan, Khloe, Hayden, and Kaison; his siblings Linda Moore, John (Laura) Slaughter, Mary (Jim Ackles) Slaughter, and Caroline Slaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Lois Slaughter and his brother Dale R. Slaughter.