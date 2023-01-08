September 17, 1961-January 2, 2023

DEWAR-Jeffrey (Jeff) Scott Rogers of Dewar, Iowa, died on January 2, 2023. He was born on September 17, 1961, to Robert (Bob) and Janette (Limberg) Rogers in Waterloo.

He graduated from Denver High School in 1982. After high school, he purchased his home in Dewar, Iowa, where he lived for 40 years. Jeff worked for Duffy’s Automobile Service Station for over twenty years. Harris Cleaning Service then employed him in Waterloo from 2002 until his passing.

Jeff’s greatest happiness was his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He also found happiness in his favorite hobbies, including fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle and snowmobile.

He is survived by his daughter Jami (Chris) Rodriguez and grandchildren Gracie Mae, Gabriel, and Aubrey of North Fort Myers, Florida; and daughter Jessie Rogers of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his sister Linette (Kevin) Lobeck of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and brothers Steven (Jane) Rogers of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Patrick (Jane) Rogers of West Des Moines, Iowa. He is also survived by his partner Lisa Casey; his nephews Derick, Brandon, and Sean; and his nieces Riley, Kate, Jenna, Kamrin, and Khloe.

Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents (William & Nora Limberg and Franklyn & Reatha Rogers), his parents (Bob & Janette Rogers), and younger brother Todd.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at the Nazareth Lutheran Church of Hope at 7401 University Avenue in Cedar Falls, Iowa, from 4:30 — 5:30 PM on Friday, January 13th, with service that will follow from 5:30 — 6:00 PM.

Memorial funds are to be directed to Pheasants Forever, Inc. The mailing address for Pheasants Forever is 1783 Buerkle Circle, St. Paul, MN, 55110.