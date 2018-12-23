Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

(1955-2018)

WATERLOO – Jeffrey J. “Jeff” Barron, 63, of Waterloo, died Dec. 15 at home.

He was born Oct. 24, 1955, in Waterloo, son of James 'Jim' and Dorothy Lauck Barron. Jeff graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1973.

Jeff enjoyed football and basketball, but baseball was his favorite sport. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins. He also enjoyed going to Cedar Rapids Kernels games with his brother, Scott.

Survivors: his brother, Scott (Joan) Barron of Ramsey, Minn.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo. Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, is assisting the family.

Memorials: the family.

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jeffrey 'Jeff' Barron
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments