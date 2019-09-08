Jeffrey D. Sherburne

(1960-2019)
CLARKSVILLE — Jeffrey Dean Sherburne, 58, of Clarksville, died at home Thursday, Sept. 5.
Jeff was born Nov. 12, 1960, in Waterloo, son of Erwin and Vera (Burkhardt) Sherburne. On July 23, 1982, he married Kimberly Stirling at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville.
He graduated from Clarksville schools in 1979. Jeff worked for Dickman Farms, Packard Elevator, and finally for Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative. He was a member of the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years. He helped out Russ Lovrien and the Barnett family with their farming. Jeff also custom fed hogs, and got his own piece of land a few years ago. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Megan (Shane) Wallace of Marion and April Sherburne of Clarksville; his mom, Vera (Jerome) Hoins; two sisters, Susan (Mike) Zimmerman and Teresa (Tom) Ackerman; a brother, Darwin (Kim) Sherburne; a stepsister, Diane (John) Liming; two stepbrothers, Chris (Dawn) Hoins and Corey Hoins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his dad; a brother, Rodney “Buck” Sherburne; a sister-in-law, Karen Sherburne; and a niece, Amber Jacobs.
Memorial services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the church. Jeff has been cremated. There will be a time of fellowship and lunch following the service at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family or to the Jeff Sherburne Benefit for later designation.
Jeff had a passion for softball after watching and coaching his daughters. Jeff’s greatest enjoyments were farming and being at a ball diamond. He was the first to lend a helping hand. He cared about faith, family, friends, softball, farming, and thanks to his son-in-law was becoming an avid Cubs fan.
