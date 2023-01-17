September 25, 1948-January 13, 2023

EVANSDALE-Jeffrey Curtis Duncan, 74, of Evansdale Iowa, passed away on Friday January 13, 2023 at ManorCare Health Services of Waterloo after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He had been at the assisted living facility since May of 2022.

Jeff was born September 25, 1948 in Cedar Rapids Iowa, oldest son of Kenneth and Lois Duncan. He grew up with 3 younger siblings, living in Nebraska and Iowa. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1966. He married Diana Blech on January 15, 1967. He then joined the Navy and and served out of Cecil Field in Jacksonville FL, including a 9 month tour on the USS Kittyhawk. After serving in the Navy, Jeff and Diana eventually made their home near Manchester Iowa.

Jeff was a member of the Community Congregational Church in Manchester for many years. They moved to Wisconsin in 1994 and joined the Salem United Methodist Church. The couple moved back to Iowa in 2002 and made their home in Evansdale.

Jeff enjoyed fishing, reading, gardening, woodworking, and spending time with family.

Jeff is survived by his wife Diana; daughters, Lisa (Ken) Edaburn of Manchester, and Laura (Michael) Reyna of Shell Rock; son, David (Whitney) Duncan of Twin Lakes WI; sisters, Pamela Duncan of Manchester and Roxanna Dress of Clarkson NE; his brother Steve Duncan of Manchester; his 8 beloved granddaughters, Sarah Edaburn, Rachel (Jerad) Hoefer, Christine Reyna, Courtney Reyna, Cailey Reyna, Ella Duncan, Ava Duncan and Brooke Duncan; and a great-granddaughter, Vera Jane Hoefer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Lois.

The family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a future date.