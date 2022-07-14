May 26, 1957-July 6, 2022

Jeffrey Clint Young, 65, of West Mansfield, OH, formerly of Vadnais Heights, MN, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH, following medical complications from frontotemporal dementia.

Jeff was born May 26, 1957, in Cedar Falls, IA, to John and Audrey (Sanders) Young. He was a 1975 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and earned an associate degree from Hawkeye Tech in 1977 in Waterloo, IA. He worked as a computer hardware engineer for many years with several companies (Unisys, Lucent Technologies, and Seagate Technologies).

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Holly Comer Young of West Mansfield, OH, whom he married on July 1, 1989. He is also survived by their son, Tyler Jeffrey (Kristie) Young of Chesterton, IN; a granddaughter, Nora; twin brothers Craig (Cindy) Young of Villarrica, Paraguay, and Chris (Beth) Young of Aurora, IL; sisters, Judy (Marty McGuire) Dugan of Johnston, IA and Tracy (Nicky Becicka) Young of Coralville, IA; nieces and nephews: Erika, Sean, Sara, Taylor, and Nicky.; and mother-in-law, Nira Graham, of West Mansfield, OH.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the West Mansfield United Methodist Church. Wilson Funeral Home, Schnurrenberger Chapel in West Mansfield, OH are in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) at theaftd.org. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com/