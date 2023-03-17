June 3, 1966-March 12, 2023

Jeffrey Charles Struck, 56, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away doing something he loved, on

Sunday, March 12, 2023, while hiking in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah.

Jeff was born on June 3, 1966, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Charles Wilfred and Betty

Jean (Huck) Struck. On August 1, 1992, Jeff was united in marriage to Renee Lynn Renfer in Cedar Rapids

Iowa.

Jeff was an extremely giving and patient person. He loved the outdoors, hunting, camping, hiking, and kayaking. He had a strong faith in God and had his own private fellowship every morning. Family was most important to Jeff. He deeply loved his family and time with his daughters and was very involved in their lives.

Jeff was survived by his wife, Renee; two daughters, Lauren (Billy) Foss of LaPorte

City, and Paige Struck of Waverly; siblings, Stephen (Katie) Struck of Dubuque, Carolee (Darol) DeSotel of Waverly, and Charles (Dena) Struck Jr. of Ely; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as his in parents-in-law, Jerry and Linda Renfer; and brother-in-law, Jim (Lisa) Renfer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Redeemer

Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastor David Kerkove officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. There will be a private Masonic Service following the visitation, at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jeff’s family for a later educational scholarship designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral

Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187