CLARKSVILLE — Jeffrey “Butch” Alan Ragsdale, 64, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Waverly Health Center.
He was born July 24, 1954, in Waverly, son of Lillian G. (Janssen) and Raymond R. Ragsdale.
Butch graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1973. He worked at John Deere Waterloo Works for many years driving a fork lift, and also worked at Sky Tech.
Survived by: Pamela Swanton of Clarksville; his children, Joe (April) Dorman of Winthrop, Cory (Jessica) Ragsdale of Independence, Noah (Patricia) Ragsdale of Charles City and Tasha, Tanya and Tristan Swanton of Clarksville; five grandchildren; three brothers, Mark (Rena) Ragsdale of Janesville, Burton Ragsdale of Waverly and Darryl (Danell) Ragsdale of Leavenworth, Mo.; two sisters, Kimberly Ragsdale of Waterloo and Virginia Holtkamp of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister-in-law, Pamela DuVall.
Memorial service: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial of cremains will follow in West Point Cemetery, rural Janesville. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Butch was a man who really enjoyed helping others. He also liked fishing, antiques, gardening, canning and cooking, and collecting eagle figurines.
