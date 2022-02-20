November 2, 1962-February 15, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Jeffrey B. Skiles, 59 of Cedar Falls, died February 15, 2022, at UPH-Allen Memorial Hospital. He was born November 2, 1962, in Waterloo, son of Byron C. and Janet H. (Jordan) Skiles. Jeff graduated from Columbus High School in 1981. During high school, Jeff’s favorite job was slinging pizzas with his friends at Happy Joe’s Pizza. He attended UNI and then graduated from Hawkeye Community College with an Architecture Degree.

He married Patty Nieland of Edgewood, Iowa on July 8, 1988, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. They were married for 33 ½ yrs of marital bliss with her before succumbing to cancer with her by his side.

Following graduation, he worked for Modus Engineering (formerly known as Gilmor and Doyle Ltd.) for 35+ years in which he took great pride in his work. He was especially proud of the work he contributed to the projects at Orchard Hill Church and Grundy Center Campus, as he was a member there. Jeff loved riding his motorcycle, annual golf events with buddies, working on his 79 Z28 Camaro and was a forever Minnesota Vikings fan.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Patty of Cedar Falls. Two sons: Nick (Brooke) Skiles, Fort Hood, Texas; Derek (Gabby) Skiles, Waterloo. Two grandsons: Grayson and Jamie and granddaughter on the way: Harleigh. Four siblings: Gerri (Carl) Cable, Newton, IA; Cecee Smith, Cedar Falls; Steve (Johanna) Skiles, Keller, Texas and Janmarie (Dean) Cross, Cedar Falls.

Celebration of Life Services: 10:30am Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Orchard Hill Church Community Center, Cedar Falls.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00pm Friday, February 25, 2022, at Orchard Hill Church Atrium

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

