November 30, 1946-February 3, 2022

Dr. Jeffrey B. Llewellyn, Professor Emeritus of Biology and Ecology at Brevard College, died on February 3rd, 2022, in Asheville, North Carolina, at the age of 75.

Jeffrey was born on November 30th, 1946, to Russell and Shirley Llewellyn in Cedar Falls, IA. He always loved the natural world and was proud to tell anyone who asked that he was an Eagle Scout. Jeff’s academic career began with a B.A. in Biology from the University of Northern Iowa in 1968, followed by his M.A. in Biology from the University of Northern Iowa in 1969. Jeff would receive his Ph.D. in Biology with an emphasis on Ecology from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1977.

After spending some time post-graduation exploring the United States and teaching, Jeff laid down his roots in Asheville, North Carolina, and began his tenure at Brevard College in 1990. Jeff was a passionate educator and scientist interested in the niche separation and coexistence of small mammals and the avian communities in the southern Appalachian Mountains. His dedication to his field and students was honored in 1998 when he was elected President of the North Carolina Academy of Science. The following year (1999), he was named the Mary Emma Thornton Distinguished Service Professor of Ecology. He was also elected President of the UNC-Asheville Chapter of the Sigma Xi Scientific Research Society in 1999. Jeff volunteered his time for numerous organizations, including the American Association of University Professors, the American Society of Mammologists, the North Carolina Academy of Science, Sigma Xi Research Society, the Audubon Society, and the Riverlink Volunteer Water Information Network.

Jeff retired from Brevard College in 2017. While retired, Jeff had time to pursue his love of ecology, nature, and birds. He spent much of his time watching and recording the behaviors of the various species of birds and waterfowl found on the Biltmore Estate.

Jeff was predeceased by his parents Russell Hopkins Llewellyn and Shirley Vernae (Bolton) Llewellyn. He is survived by his daughters, Cody Edenfield- Estes and her husband Edward, and Lindsey Vaughn and her husband Bryan; his grandson, Samuel Vaughn; his sister, Susan Llewellyn; his niece, Dr. Lorraine Phillips and her husband Manuel Valcarcel; his great-nephew, Manuel Russell Valcarcel, and great-niece, Arya Vernea Valcarcel; his aunt, Muriel (Bolton) Bentley; and several cousins.

A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.