Jeffrey B. Armstrong, 60, Waterloo, died at home February 14, following a lengthy illness. He was born July 7, 1960, in Waterloo, to Jim and Anna Fuerstenberg Armstrong. He graduated from Central High in 1978; later obtained an Associate degree from Hawkeye. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps (1978-1982). He married Allyson Woodard May 5, 1980, in Jacksonville, NC. Jeff was a network technician and copper cable splicer for Qwest Communications (CenturyLink) for 26 years, retiring in 2017. He did communications work for Presidents, Clinton, G.W. Bush and Obama. Jeff was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Survived by his wife, son, Jeremy (Sarah), daughters, Alisha Lennox and Rachael (Vince) Orlando, his mother, all of Waterloo; grandchildren, Hailie, Zoe, Marshall, Eli, Miley, Sam, Grayson and Bentley; siblings, Jay (Jody), Waterloo, Steve (Linda), Hudson, Tom (Cindy), Des Moines, Dan (Sue) and Terri (Sandy) Reid, both of Cedar Falls. Preceded by his father and grandparents. Services at noon, Saturday, February 27, Locke Funeral Home with visitation from 10:00 AM until services. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites. Memorials to the family. For more, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.