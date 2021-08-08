October 10, 1949-August 5, 2021

WATERLOO-Jeffrey Allen Isaacs, 71, of Waterloo, died Thursday, August 5, at Mercy One Waterloo.

He was born October 10, 1949, in Prairie City, OR, the son of Hugh D. and Bobbi J. Crouch Isaacs. He married Sandra Blough on April 8, 1978, at the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren in Waterloo.

Jeffrey was self employed as a recording engineer and a music producer for 32 years, retiring in 2015.

Survivors include: his wife, Sandra of Waterloo; his sister, Carol Higgins of Thornville, OH; his brother, Timothy Isaacs of Canton, OH; his aunt, Meralene (Dave) Lombardi of Canton, OH; his brother-in-law, Rod (M.J.) Blough of Fleming, CO; his sister-in-laws, Nancy (Tim) Blough Curtis of Hastings, MI, Becky (Gene) Blough Pint of Raymond and Tina (Rick) Blough of Evansdale; numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his brother, Benny Lee Isaacs and his sister, LeeAnn Isaacs.

Family Directed Memorial Service 11:00 am Monday, August 9, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren. Private family burial will take place at Orange Township Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.