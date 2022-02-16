July 14, 1962-February 13, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Jeffrey Alan Trangsrud, age 59. Jeff suffered a cardiac event February 7th. Surrounded by family, he passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Jeff was born on July 14, 1962 in Leavenworth, Kansas to Jerauld A. Trangsrud and Gayle Engels. A 1980 graduate of Cedar Falls High School, Jeff earned his BA in MIS from the University of Northern Iowa in 2015. Jeff lived in both Texas and Florida where he worked in management positions in the food Industry and IT.

Returning to Cedar Falls in 2010, Jeff reconnected with his now partner of 12 years, Kelly Anders. Most recently Jeff enjoyed working with seniors needing home services, repairs, and IT support.

Jeff, an avid golfer, car mechanic, was a wonderful cook and baker. He cherished his many roles, as partner to Kelly, father, and grandfather, wonderful neighbor, and friend to many.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother Gayle (John Vee), his partner Kelly Anders, his son, Alan Trangsrud, and his daughter, Nicole (Brandon) Dudley. His grandchildren Asher Trangsrud, Gavin and Aiden Dudley, and Elliott Matson. Kelly’s children, Anders (Tia) Matson, Derek (Jenna) Matson and Claire Matson and special family friend Estere Treimane. His sisters, Deb (Mike)Morris, Brenda (Dave) Evans and brother Jim (Ellie) Trangsrud.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.