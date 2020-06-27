Jeffery Tix

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1970-2020)

DUNKERTON -- Jeffery Eugene Tix, 50, of Dunkerton, died Wednesday, June 24, at Methodist Hospital-Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., after a lengthy illness with chronic graft vs host disease due to a stem cell transplant.

He was born May 7, 1970, in Waterloo, son of Jerome and Marilyn (Klomp) Tix. Jeff attended Dunkerton, Independence and Van Eaton School systems. On June 3, 1994, he married Tasha Anderson in Galena, Ill. Jeff worked at Power Engineering and Mediacom.

Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Kelsi (Matt) Burns of Bradford, England; two granddaughters, Paige and Dahlia Burns; his mother of Waterloo; and two brothers, Randy Tix of Saco, Maine, and Craig (Denise) Tix of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: an infant daughter, Anna Noelle Tix; a son, Dylan Tix; his father; grandparents, Henry and Virginia Tix and Woody and Marlys Klomp; father-in-law, Alfred Anderson and mother-in-law, Sandra K. Bourrette.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials: to the family for a later designation.