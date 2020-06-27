Jeffery Tix

DUNKERTON -- Jeffery Eugene Tix, 50, of Dunkerton, died Wednesday, June 24, at Methodist Hospital-Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., after a lengthy illness with chronic graft vs host disease due to a stem cell transplant.

He was born May 7, 1970, in Waterloo, son of Jerome and Marilyn (Klomp) Tix.  Jeff attended Dunkerton, Independence and Van Eaton School systems. On June 3, 1994, he married Tasha Anderson in Galena, Ill. Jeff worked at Power Engineering and Mediacom.

Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Kelsi (Matt) Burns of Bradford, England; two granddaughters, Paige and Dahlia Burns; his mother of Waterloo; and two brothers, Randy Tix of Saco, Maine, and Craig (Denise) Tix of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: an infant daughter, Anna Noelle Tix; a son, Dylan Tix; his father; grandparents, Henry and Virginia Tix and Woody and Marlys Klomp; father-in-law, Alfred Anderson and mother-in-law, Sandra K. Bourrette.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials: to the family for a later designation.

Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

He enjoyed playing guitar, restoring vehicles (which he was in the process with Dylan when he passed away in 2018) woodworking and drawing.

Service information

Jun 30
Visitation
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly
218 2nd St. SE
P.O. Box 215
Waverly, IA 50677
Jul 1
Service
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
11:00AM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly
218 2nd St. SE
P.O. Box 215
Waverly, IA 50677
