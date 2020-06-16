(1952- 2020)
WATERLOO – Jeffery P. Santee, 68, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 13, at home.
He was born March 27, 1952, in Fort Dodge, son of Eugene “Claude” and Erma “Ardell” Peterson Santee.
Jeff graduated from Cedar Falls High School. He was a master electrician employed by Steris. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors: two sons, Joseph Santee of Waterloo and Jared (Jessica) Santee of Janesville; a daughter, Jessy (Doug) Shepard of Venice, Fla.; three grandchildren, Madison Santee, Izabelle Santee, and Richie Olson; and a brother, David Santee of Littleton, Colo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Justin Santee; and a grandson Derric Shepard.
Services: A private family inurnment will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.