WATERLOO – Jeffery P. Santee, 68, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 13, at home.

He was born March 27, 1952, in Fort Dodge, son of Eugene “Claude” and Erma “Ardell” Peterson Santee.

Jeff graduated from Cedar Falls High School. He was a master electrician employed by Steris. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Survivors: two sons, Joseph Santee of Waterloo and Jared (Jessica) Santee of Janesville; a daughter, Jessy (Doug) Shepard of Venice, Fla.; three grandchildren, Madison Santee, Izabelle Santee, and Richie Olson; and a brother, David Santee of Littleton, Colo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Justin Santee; and a grandson Derric Shepard.

Services: A private family inurnment will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

