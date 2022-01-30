February 16, 1952-January 26, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Jeffery Kenneth Cash, age 69, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, from a rare cancer.

He was born February 16, 1952, in Tampa, Florida, to John and Barbara (Barfield) Cash. He graduated from Robinson High School in Tampa, Class of 1970. He received a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design from the University of Northern Iowa.

On February 17, 1984, Jeff married Donna Jeanne Davis in Bartow, Florida. To this union, Mira was born. The family moved in 1988 to Iowa, where Donna had lived earlier. Self-employed as a handyman for nearly four decades, Jeff retired his home repairs business in 2020.

Those who knew Jeff respected him as a creative, a subtle wit, and a kind soul, patient with people and animals of all ages and abilities. He ardently practiced meditation and sought peace at the source, within his heart.

Jeff is survived by: his parents, John and Barbara Cash and sisters, Lynn (Rodgers Padgett) Cash of Tampa; and Lesli (John) Watkins of Jacksonville, Florida; his wife, Donna Davis of Cedar Falls; his daughter, Mira (Eric) Schmitt-Cash of Waverly; two step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (partner Robert Oberle) Myers-Schmitt of Cedar Falls and Tyler Schmitt of Sulphur Springs, Texas; and one step great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by: his sister, Terri Cash.

Memorial services will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists in Cedar Falls. The family requests the use of masks at the service. For the Zoom link, contact Richardson Funeral Service. Memorials may be directed to: Food for People Program-TPRF; Harbaugh-Williams Education Promise Fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa; or The Equal Justice Initiative. Online guestbook: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.