August 20, 1963-February 17, 2022
WAVERLY-Jeffery George Miller, 58, formerly of Waterloo, IA, went home to be with Jesus. He was at his home surrounded by his wife and family. Jeff graduated from East High in Waterloo in 1981. Jeff and Dawne (Phillips) Miller were united in marriage on December 19, 2007 at Waterloo Court House. He is survived by his wife, Dawne, stepdaughter, Brooke Radke; brother, Wayne (Vickie) Kissimee FL; sisters Sandy Clemons, Wichita, KS and Eileen (Craig) Cheney, Greene, IA. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents George and Maxine Miller. A celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, February, 22 10:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church at 312 S Main, Greene. IA. Memorials may be sent to The Jeff Miller Benefit Fund at Veridian Credit Union.
