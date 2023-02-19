February 7, 1957-February 17, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Jeff Kuhrt, 66, of Clear Lake, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel with visitation one hour before the service.

Jeffrey Jay Kuhrt was born Feb. 7, 1957, in Waverly, Iowa, the third child of Rose (Pavelec) and Kenneth Kuhrt. He graduated from Tripoli High School in 1975 and then studied at the University of Northern Iowa.

After owning and operating two restaurants and a catering business, Jeff spent 22 years at Martin Bros. Distributing Co. Inc. He first covered a broad swath of northeastern Iowa but then transferred to inside sales.

Jeff is survived by his partner, Rod Pump of Clear Lake; his daughters, Jackie (Kevin) Hansen of Earlham, Iowa; and Holly (Steven) Arceneaux of Jesup, Iowa; his former wife, Susan (Michael) Ehr of Jesup, Iowa; his “bonus son,” Barry Pump of Washington, D.C.; and eight grandchildren: Trenten, Nathan, and Addisyn Hansen; and Niyah, Sanai, Stevye, Noah, and Skylar Arceneaux; his brothers, James, Kevin (Cathy), and Kent, and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, and grandchildren who were never met but still loved.

Memorials may be left in care of Rod Pump, or to Crisis Intervention or ECC Christmas Share in Earlham.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com