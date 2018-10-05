Jeff Ersland

Jeff Ersland

EVANSDALE — Jeff Ersland, 64, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, as a result of an accident at home.

He was born Jan. 17, 1954, in Waterloo, son of Gerald G. and Maxine G. Baish Ersland. He married Cheryl Elaine “Sherry” May on May 21, 1977, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1972. He worked for John Deere for 32 years in various departments from the foundry to skill trades where he worked until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of First Presbyterian and UAW Local 838 where he served on the board, the Agricultural Implement Council and was a union steward for more than 20 years. He also served on the volunteer fire department at John Deere.

Survived by: his wife; his children, Tina (Brian Wink) Foster of Monticello, Jacob (Katie Beckheyer) Ersland of San Francisco and Terra (Josh Schmidt) Ersland Schmidt of Delano, Minn.; three grandchildren, Holly Huss, Andrew Buck and Lincoln Schmidt; a brother, Gerald (Cindy) Ersland of Waterloo; a sister, Tammy (Pat) Hayes of Waterloo; and an ex-son-in-law, Ken (Sara) Huss of Cedar Rapids.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at Locke Funeral Home, with a 3:30 p.m. time of sharing.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Jeff was a wild and free spirit. He was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast, bodybuilder and enjoyed tinkering in the garage. He loved to talk to people. Most importantly, Jeff loved to spend time with his family. Telling stories to his grandchildren was special time for him and for them.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jeff Ersland (1954-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments