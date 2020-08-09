(1964-2020)
Jeff Elliott, 55, of Winterset, died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 5, 2020. He battled a long and courageous fight with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. He was a brain donor to DIAN (Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network) to the school of medicine at Washington University in St. Louis.
Jeffrey Todd Elliott was born on September 21, 1964, the son of Allan and Roselea Elliott. He graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1983. Jeff attended the University of Northern Iowa, and studied a degree in Computer Information Systems.
He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth (Beth) Collentine, on August 15, 1987. Jeff and Elizabeth moved to Des Moines after college to pursue their careers. He worked for Iowa Health Systems and Bridgestone Tires for most of his life. After a few years, Jeff and Elizabeth moved to Winterset and raised their three children on a beautiful acreage. Jeff was a devoted husband and father.
Jeff was a jack of all trades. He could fix pretty much anything, or at least try. He had a brilliant and creative mind, with a quiet demeanor about him. He enjoyed fishing, remodeling, landscaping and was a devoted Steelers fan.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 33 years, Elizabeth; his children, Mitchell (Ashley Avila), Anne, and Daniel; and grandson, Brier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Rosalea; his brother, Greg Elliott; and sister, Kim Shriver.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, at the church. Attendees are asked to please follow CDC recommendations and social distancing guidelines. Live streaming of the service will be available on Jeff’s Tribute Wall at www.caldwellparrish.com. Inurnment will take place 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and they will donate to St. Joseph Catholic Church and EveryStep Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1823 N. John Wayne Drive
Winterset, IA 50273
7:00PM
1823 N. John Wayne Drive
Winterset, IA 50273
11:00AM
1026 N. 8th Ave.
Winterset, IA 50273
