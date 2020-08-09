× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1964-2020)

Jeff Elliott, 55, of Winterset, died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 5, 2020. He battled a long and courageous fight with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. He was a brain donor to DIAN (Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network) to the school of medicine at Washington University in St. Louis.

Jeffrey Todd Elliott was born on September 21, 1964, the son of Allan and Roselea Elliott. He graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1983. Jeff attended the University of Northern Iowa, and studied a degree in Computer Information Systems.

He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth (Beth) Collentine, on August 15, 1987. Jeff and Elizabeth moved to Des Moines after college to pursue their careers. He worked for Iowa Health Systems and Bridgestone Tires for most of his life. After a few years, Jeff and Elizabeth moved to Winterset and raised their three children on a beautiful acreage. Jeff was a devoted husband and father.

Jeff was a jack of all trades. He could fix pretty much anything, or at least try. He had a brilliant and creative mind, with a quiet demeanor about him. He enjoyed fishing, remodeling, landscaping and was a devoted Steelers fan.