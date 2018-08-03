(1969-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Jeff Brian Card, 49, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 31, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.
He was born Feb. 3, 1969, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls, son of Gene and Linn (Downing) Card. He married Pamela Jean Patten on March 6, 1993. They later divorced. He then married Connie Cowell on July 5, 2004.
Jeff graduated from New Hartford High School in 1987 and DMACC in 1990. He worked for Cedar Falls Utilities for 25 years.
Survived by: his wife; his parents, of Cedar Falls; a brother, Aaron (Sara) Card of Readlyn; two stepsons, Justin (Stephanie) Hum of Cedar Falls and Josh (Amanda) Hum of Waverly; and five grandchildren, Ayden, Ari, Kynsley, Oliver and Ethan.
Preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Glenn and Dorothy Card; and his maternal grandparents, Melvin and Marge Downing.
Services: will be private at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to Fur Fun Rescue in Lisbon, Cedar Bend Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.
Jeff was an athlete, was in show choir and participated in alpine studies in Colorado for two summers while in high school. He participated in dirt track racing, enjoyed boating, camping, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.