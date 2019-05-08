(1961-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Jeff Assink, 57, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, May 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born July 15, 1961, in Cedar Falls, son of Gerald and Judith (Wheeler) Assink. He married Connie Myers Rewerts on Sept. 21, 1996, in Shell Rock.
Jeff was a 1979 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and owned C & J Construction for many years. He was a past volunteer firefighter with the Shell Rock Fire Department.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Ashley (Ehren) Marks of Waverly; four sons, Scott (Samantha) Rewerts and David Rewerts, both of Shell Rock, Justin (Molly Bolt) Assink of New Hartford and Trevor (Samantha Kettwig) Assink of Shell Rock; eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild; his father, Gerald (Genie Ashworth) Assink of Lakeland, Fla.; his brother, Jon Assink of Mays Landing, N.J.; and his sister, Janna McLaulin of Bartow, Fla.
Preceded in death by: his mother.
Celebration of Life: from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Falls, where a 5 p.m. time of sharing will be conducted.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
