 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeff A. Trangsrud

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS-Jeff A. Trangsrud, 59, of Cedar Falls, died February 13, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Memorial services 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to NE Iowa Food Bank or Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News