CEDAR FALLS-Jeff A. Trangsrud, 59, of Cedar Falls, died February 13, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Memorial services 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to NE Iowa Food Bank or Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
