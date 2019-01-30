Try 1 month for 99¢
Jeannette M. Achenbach

Jeannette M. Achenbach 

(1956-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Jeannette Marie (Dana) Achenbach, 62, of Chandler, Ariz., formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 27, at Hospice of the Valley-Dobson Home, Chandler.

She was born April 3, 1956, in Waterloo, daughter of Bob and Donna (Blacksmith) Dana. She married Bill Achenbach on July 3, 1988.

Jeannette graduated from Columbus High school in 1974. She had worked at Cedar Falls Utilities since 1998, retiring in May 2018.

Survived by: her husband; family, Ron (Gloria) Achenbach of Aurora, Colo., Chris (Becky) Achenbach of Lasella, Colo., Nate (Patty) Achenbach of Great Falls, Mont., and Julie (Bob) Escudero of Newbury Park, Calif.; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, John Dana; and a nephew, Jason Barclay.

Celebration of Life: at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Casey’s 218, Waterloo.

Jeannette was Bill’s adventurous partner. They made a great team. She enjoyed life and spending time with her family, friends and her cat Duchess. She will be missed dearly.

