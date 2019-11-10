Jeannetta J. Stevens

{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Jeannetta Jean Stevens, 41, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 7, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center of natural causes.

She was born July 8, 1978, in Waterloo, daughter of Monroe Stevens and Olivia Loveless. She was formerly employed at Staples, Catherine’s, Lily Ferguson Day Care Center, before becoming disabled. She graduated from Hawkeye Community College with a degree in child development and was a Waterloo West High graduate.

Survivors: her parents, Monroe and Olivia Stevens of Waterloo; a son, Fredrick Haslett Jr. of Waterloo; two sisters, Hattie Delores Holmes of Waterloo and Gail (Howard) LeFlore of Waterloo; and five brothers, Benjamin Sims of New York City, Michael Sims of Waterloo, Richard Sims of Waterloo, Tony (Terry) Stevens of Waterloo and Gary Stevens of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Craig Stevens.

Services: noon Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Payne Memorial AME Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at the church for two hours prior to services. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family, 232-5667.

Memorials: to the family at 624 Linn St., where the family will be receiving friends.

