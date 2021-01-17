Jeanne Schilling

July 2, 1931-January 4, 2021

On January 4, 2021 our beloved Grandma Jeanne peacefully passed away in Cedar Falls, IA. Jeanne Tower Keckeley was born in Queens, NY, to Alwyn and Gwyneth Keckeley and graduated from Oswego State Teachers College in 1953 with a degree in elementary education. She married her college love, Arthur C. Schilling and they spent 64 years building a beautiful life together. She taught first grade for several years before retiring to concentrate on raising her family.

The communities in which Jeanne lived over the years benefited greatly from her many contributions. She volunteered with the Jayencees, taught adult education classes, was a Girl Scout Leader and served as the president of the Buffalo Children’s Guild which provided resources for special needs children. She worked with autistic children one on one. She was an angel who helped support needy families at Christmas and throughout the year. Much of her time on this earth was spent improving and enhancing other peoples’ lives and she did it with a smile on her face and joy in her heart.