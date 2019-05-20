(1925-2019)
GILBERTVILLE – Jeanne Helene Reuter, 93, of Gilbertville, died Saturday, May 18, at the Western Home Communities, Deery Suites, in Cedar Falls of natural causes.
Jeanne Helene Steimel was born Sept. 1, 1925, in Waterloo, daughter of Paul Steimel and Catherine (Schaefer) Steimel. She married Harold William Reuter on April 21, 1946, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center. He died in 1985.
She graduated from St. Mary of Mount Carmel High School, Eagle Center, in 1943. She then attended Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids for two years. The couple lived on the family farm outside of Jesup, and Jeanne worked as a bookkeeper for the Wonder Bread Corp. in Waterloo. Jeanne was a homemaker and worked with Harold on the farm.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Raymond, and the Catholic Order of Foresters.
Survived by: a daughter, Janice (Jerald) Brettmann of Denver; two sons, John “Jack” (Kathleen) Reuter of Jesup and Ronald (Carol) Reuter of Waverly; eight grandchildren, Lisa (Bill) Henriksen, Jerilyn Miller, Jason (Jennifer) Reuter, Lori (Mark) Watts, Jeffrey (Lauren) Brettmann, Brian Reuter, Kelly (Todd) Rosonke and Jackie (Brian) White; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ethel Pfiffner of Tulsa, Okla.; a brother, Fr. Paul Steimel of Waterloo; two sisters-in-law, Lenora Steimel of Jesup and Marlyne Steimel of Waterloo; and her special friend, Bonnie Weber of Gilbertville.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; an infant son, Paul Reuter; a granddaughter, Cheryl Reuter; two brothers, Raymond Steimel and Richard Steimel; and a brother-in-law, William Pfiffner.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Catholic Order of Foresters Rosary at 4 p.m. and a vigil service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: will be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church and the American Cancer Society.
In their early years, Jeanne enjoyed playing cards and going to dances with Harold and their group of friends. She also enjoyed the trips they took together. She liked to go to family gatherings and she loved to visit.
